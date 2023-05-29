Orthodox Church of Ukraine to switch to Revised Julian calendar

The Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has approved switching to the Revised Julian calendar from September 1 this year.

It means the Church will celebrate Christmas on Dec 25 instead of Jan 7. Other holidays with a fixed date will also be moved, while the change will not apply to Easter as its date fluctuates.

According to the Church, despite the Synod’s May 24 decision, parishes and monasteries can continue using the old calendar.

The Church’s local council is yet to approve the transition on July 27, 2023. However, the Church’s Head, Metropolitan Epiphanius and some other bishops told BBC Ukraine the move was decided upon and would happen as planned.

