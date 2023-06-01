Vatican’s Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to visit New Zealand

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is understood to have accepted an invitation to visit New Zealand.

He is the Pro-Prefect for the Section of Evangelisation of the Dicastery for Evangelisation, and is responsible for the appointment of New Zealand’s bishops.

However the purpose of Tagle’s visit it to speak at the National Clergy Assembly, in October. He will address the topic “Journeying together as priests in these changing times”.

Dunedin priest Fr Michael Hishon, chair of the national clergy assembly organising committee says he invited Tagle in 2017.

The cardinal almost agreed, but could not make it. NZ Catholic reports Tagle had also been invited in 2013, but could not attend then either.

“We’re blessed to get him and, once he’s landed and spoken, I will be relieved. But until he’s landed and spoken, anything can happen,” Hishon said.

The first session of the Synod on Synodality in Rome is happening from October 4- 29.

