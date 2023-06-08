A recent report from The New York Times has raised concerns about the alleged infiltration of Google by an organisation called the Fellowship of Friends that among other things follows the belief that most humans are in a state of “waking sleep.”

This group, accused of exhibiting cult-like behaviour, reportedly holds significant influence within Google. There have been claims that the group is actively recruiting new members to join the tech giant.

A spokesperson from Google said, “It’s against the law to ask for the religious affiliations of those who work for us or for our suppliers, but we’ll, of course, thoroughly look into these allegations for any irregularities or improper contracting practices. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.