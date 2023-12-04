Former Google engineer’s AI church

Anthony Levandowski, a pioneer of self-driving cars and controversial Silicon Valley figure, has announced the return of his AI-dedicated church.

He originally started his “Way of the Future” church in 2015 while working as an engineer on Google’s self-driving project Waymo.

“Here we’re actually creating things that can see everything, be everywhere, know everything, and maybe help us and guide us in a way that normally you would call God,” Lewandowski said.

He added that he intended to help people better understand AI and give more people a voice in determining how the technology is utilised.

Levandowski’s church came under the spotlight in 2017 when he became embroiled in a high-profile court case after he was accused of stealing trade secrets.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty. In 2021, the outgoing president, Donald Trump, pardoned him. Read more

