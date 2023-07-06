Kissing booklet brings unwanted attention to Pope’s new doctrinal chief

Anti-Francis groups are making trouble for the Pope’s new doctrinal chief.

They’ve picked up on a booklet Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández wrote “as a way of reaching youth” he says.

“I was inspired by a phrase from the time of the Church Fathers that said incarnation was like a kiss from God to humanity.”

So he wrote about kissing. Not the wild face-eating of prurient imagination variety.

“Heal Me With Your Mouth: The Art Of Kissing” promotes a very different view.

About the book

The book, printed in 1995, was written as “a pastor’s catechesis for teens” and “not a theology book,” the new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) says.

In the book’s introduction, Fernández clarifies it wasn’t written based on his own experience but “on the lives of people who kiss.”

Its intention was to focus on what various poets had said about kissing.

“It occurred to me to write a catechesis for adolescents based on what the kiss means.”

He had help from a group of young parishioners, who shared their ideas, phrases and poems.

Critics

Within two days of his new DDF appointment, those Fernández calls “anti-Francis groups” let him know they “are enraged.”

There’s nothing new in this though.

Fernández says “extreme groups” have criticised and “humiliated” him for the book for years, accusing him of embracing low-level theology.

They seem determined to hold this view, despite Fernández reminding them on his Facebook page: “A catechesis for adolescents is not a theology book, there is a big difference in literary genre.”

He’s trying to defend Francis, not himself, from these extreme groups and trying to prevent his Facebook supporters any confusion or suffering, he says.

These groups “go so far as to use unethical means to harm me,” he wrote to his 10,000-strong Facebook followers on 4 July.

The “attacks” over the 79-page book on kissing “come from Catholics in the United States.”

They don’t know Spanish he says, and they have mistranslated the book’s original Spanish. As an example, he says that in one of the text’s poems the word bruja, meaning ‘witch,’ has transformed somehow to puta, meaning ‘bitch’.

“They have no right to change my words.

“It seems that because of this, they have no ethics, and it is not the first time they do this to me,” he says.

They “will continue to say many things and they will ally themselves with anyone in order to attack Francis for having appointed me,” he says.

What Francis wants

Regardless of what his anti-Francis critics say, Fernández insists his book is the type of thing Francis is looking for.

He says he’s proud to have so enthusiastically tried to reach everyone by “using the most diverse languages.”

For Francis, “it is important that a theologian gets into the mud and tries to use simple language that reaches everyone.”

Fernández says he’s also published other work, including numerous articles for prestigious magazines and journals such as Angelicum and Nouvelle Revue Théologique.

Source

News category: World.