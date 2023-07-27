Taliban bans beauty parlours – they cause economic hardship

It has been reported that the Taliban has banned beauty parlours in Afghanistan, preventing women from engaging in this business or visiting such establishments for self-care. This controversial move has sparked public outcry and raised concerns about the rights and freedoms of women in the country.

In a video clip Sadiq Akif Mahzar, a spokesperson for the Taliban-controlled Ministry of Religious Affairs’ Virtue and Vice, identified several hair salons that he said violated Islamic laws.

But another reason given for the ban is that beauty parlours cause financial strain on the groom’s family during weddings. The groom’s family has to bear the expenses of the bride’s make-up.

The Taliban had already prohibited females from receiving an education, visiting public areas, and pursuing most forms of employment.

