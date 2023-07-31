Stratford District Citizen Awards: Patsy Caskey a humble yet passionate volunteer

When Patsy Caskey says volunteering is a rewarding thing to do, she is speaking from experience. More than six decades of it, in fact, as Patsy has spent the past 60-plus years giving her time and skills freely to a wide range of organisations.

One of this year's three Stratford District Citizen Award recipients, Patsy has spent countless hours over the years volunteering for all sorts of local and national groups, including the Stratford Foodbank, the Stratford Hospice Shop, Meals on Wheels and assisting with the Cancer Society's Daffodil Day.

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.