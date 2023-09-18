Te Puke op-shop donations dry up

Te Puke-based op-shop Waipuna Hospice is experiencing a decline in donations, possibly because people are feeling the pinch and not buying as many new things.

“Speaking to my counterparts in the Waikato, they are saying the same — it’s quite quiet,” said Waipuna Hospice general manager Jace Downman.

There is an element of speculation in play, but there is a strong possibility that the cost of living crisis is at the root of the drop-off in donations, Downman said. Read more

