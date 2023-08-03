Western Sydney school teachers Isabella Plust and Andrew Valenti have become engaged in Paris during the Diocese of Parramatta pilgrimage to World Youth Day.

Andrew proposed to Isabella at the Eiffel Tower in front of 170 pilgrims and passing Parisians under the sparkling lights of the city of love’s most iconic landmark.

The long-time best friends are also teachers at St John Paul II Catholic College Schofields and Nirimba Fields and joined the pilgrimage to grow in faith, their love for God and each other.

“I’ve tried to hide this ring from her for Six months now. I’ve had to keep it safe on the plane and the whole journey here while keeping it from her,” said Andrew. “It’s been crazy stressful, but at the end of the day, it’s been all worth it.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.