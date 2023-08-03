World’s richest beggar is worth over $1 million

An Indian man who spends his days asking people for pocket change on the streets of Mumbai has been dubbed the ‘world’s richest beggar’ by Indian media who claims he is worth over $1 million.

Bharat Jain, the so-called ‘world’s richest beggar’, reportedly makes between 2,000 and 2,500 rupees every day by asking generous people for handouts.

Jain has been begging at busy Mumbai locations. Over the years, he has amassed significant wealth, with an estimated net worth of 7.5 crore ($1 million). This includes a 2-bedroom flat in Mumbai valued at 1.2 crore and two shops in Thane that generate a monthly rental income of 30,000 rupees each.

His monthly earnings are estimated to range between 60,000 rupees ($731) and 75,000 rupees ($914), which is considerably higher than the average income of most employed Indians. Read more

