Many of the world’s best writers hail from Ireland

Did you know that Ireland boasts four Nobel laureates and five Booker Prize winners? From literary giants like James Joyce and Samuel Beckett to contemporary authors like Colm Tóibín and Sally Rooney, Irish writers have made a significant impact.

It’s quite impressive for a country with a population of just 5 million. One might wonder what makes the Irish such gifted storytellers.

It's worth noting that Ireland hasn't always been a welcoming place for its literary community. The dominance of the Catholic Church and state censorship during the 20th century created an unfavourable and intolerant environment for writers.

