Loneliness is rife, impacting one in three Australians

A new nationwide report shows that loneliness is pervasive in Australia, particularly among young adults.

Six million Australians – almost one in three adults across the country – say they are lonely, while one in six report severe loneliness.

It affects everyone, from those living on their own to those in a house full of people.

The inaugural State of the Nation report into Social Connections was handed down in Canberra today, coinciding with the start of the inaugural national Loneliness Awareness Week.

The report is based on responses from more than 4,000 Australians, and it shows Queenslanders, Tasmanians and those living in the ACT reporting the highest levels of loneliness.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.