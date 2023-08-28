Russian occupiers seize Catholic church in eastern Ukraine

Russian occupiers launched an attack Aug 22 on St Teresa of the Child of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in the town of Skadovsk, located in the Kherson region in eastern Ukraine, Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk of Odessa-Simferopol confirmed on Facebook.

“A group of armed special forces, cloaked in masks and wielding weapons, encircled the Roman Catholic chapel,” the bishop said, describing the dramatic event.

With determined force, they “broke down the door and broke into the chapel and began a search,” Bishop Szyrokoradiuk said.

Russians, who are occupying the region, declared that their actions constituted a deliberate operation designed to counteract terrorist activities. Russia occupies Crimea and parts of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolayiv and Zaporizhzhya oblasts, or regions.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.