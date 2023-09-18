Soccer great Ronaldo Nazario baptised at age 46

Tuesday was a special day for Ronaldo Luís Nazario da Lima, the Brazilian and world soccer legend nicknamed “O Fenômeno” (“The Phenomenon”), who at the age of 46 took a significant step in his life of faith by receiving the sacrament of baptism.
After the ceremony at São José (St Joseph) Parish, located in the Jardim Europa neighbourhood on São Paulo’s west side, Nazario, two-time world champion with the Brazilian team, shared his experience on social media, highlighting the importance of the momentous moment in his life: “Today is a very special day. I was baptised!”
“The Christian faith has always been a fundamental part of my life since I was little, although I had not yet been baptised. With the sacrament, I feel truly regenerated as a child of God, in a new, more conscious and deeper way,” the Brazilian star wrote on his Instagram account on Sept 12.
