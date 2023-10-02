China-Vatican deal shows positive effects: China expert

The Vatican-China agreement signed five years ago yielded positive results despite the dialogue between Beijing and Rome not progressing as desired, says a China expert Belgian missionary priest.

Two Chinese bishops attending the upcoming Synod on Synodality beginning in the Vatican next month is obviously a clear fruit of the agreement, said Scheut missionary Father Jeroom Heyndrickx.

Heyndrickx has spent decades in Taiwan and China as a missionary and seminary professor, starting in 1957 and was a member of the Vatican Commission on China between 2007 and 2013 before returning to Belgium.

He made the remarks on the China-Vatican deal in an interview with the Vatican’s Fides news agency on the fifth anniversary of the 2018 Sino-Vatican deal on Sept 22.

