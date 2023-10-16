Man’s religious upbringing linked to child exploitation material, secret cameras

A man who was taught all things sexual were “the work of the devil” and grew up in an “oppressive religious upbringing” went on to install cameras in a home to secretly film a young woman showering.

The court heard Giane Patrick Woods was the “product of an oppressive faith” that linked to his offending, including having more than 40,000 images and videos of child exploitation material.

The 55-year-old appeared at the Christchurch District Court for sentencing on eight charges of making an intimate visual recording and two of possessing an objectionable publication on Friday.

One of the possession charges was representative, meaning it happened more than once.

