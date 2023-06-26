One New Zealand tackles online child sexual exploitation and abuse

One New Zealand has today become the first telecommunications provider in New Zealand to sign up to Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs’ 11 Voluntary principles to Counter Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

From today, it has also begun blocking Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse material (CSAM) at a network level to prevent active or inadvertent access to known child sexual abuse material on its platform and is working to actively combat dissemination of new content.

“Unfortunately, this type of horrific online abuse is a growing issue in our country. The message from One New Zealand is crystal clear – there is no place for this type of behaviour or material on our network and we will do everything in our power to stamp it out,” says CEO Jason Paris.

"We're taking this extremely seriously and are working with law enforcement and the relevant government agencies to provide a safer internet environment for everyone."

