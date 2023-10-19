Synod’s putting ‘too much emphasis’ on women priests

The “niche issue” issue of women priests and deacons distracts the Church from addressing what women really need, a theologian participating in the Synod on Synodality says.

“As a woman, I’m not focused at all on the fact that I’m not a priest,” says Professor Renée Köhler-Ryan (pictured).

Köhler-Ryan is the National Head of School Philosophy and Theology at Australia’s University of Notre Dame and is one of 54 women delegates to the Synod.

“I think that there’s too much emphasis placed on this question.

“And what happens when we put too much emphasis on this question is that we forget about what women, for the most part throughout the world, need.”

Focus on women