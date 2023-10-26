A senior cleric has turned down living in a £1 million nine-bedroom mansion for a chapel house that was at the centre of one of Scotland’s most sickening murders.

The new Archbishop of Glasgow, William Nolan, could have moved into the 118-year-old arts and crafts mansion, The Oaks, in the plush suburb of Newlands.

But the 59-year-old has instead chosen to live in St Patrick’s in Anderston, where serial killer Peter Tobin murdered Polish student Angelika Kluk in 2006, dumping her body underneath church floorboards before going on the run.

Archbishop Nolan, who was appointed last year, will move into the same flat where Angelika, 23, was living before handyman Tobin, a convicted sex offender, attacked her.

