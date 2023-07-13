When U2’s The Edge became the first rock star to play in the Sistine Chapel

The Edge became the first rock star to ever play in the Sistine Chapel in Rome in April 2016.

Backed by a group of Irish student singers, The Edge covered Leonard Cohen’s “If It Be Your Will” along with “Yahweh” and “Ordinary Love.”

The Irish rocker even dedicated his performance of U2’s “Walk On” to Pope Francis, saying he was “doing an amazing job, long may he continue.”

The student choir, led by Dawn Kenny, was part of Music Generation, an initiative – backed by U2 – involving philanthropic, government, and local community support, which provides music tuition for young Irish musicians.

