Smokefree law repeals ‘completely backwards step’ – health experts

The incoming finance minister has admitted that New Zealand’s world-first smokefree laws have been scrapped to fund tax cuts.

National’s coalition deal with New Zealand First – released yesterday – says it will repeal amendments to the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990 and regulations before March 2024

These changes would remove requirements for denicotisation and remove the reduction in retail outlets and the generation ban, while also amending vaping product requirements and taxing smoked products only. Read more

