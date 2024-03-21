Was Jesus a Vegetarian

Christspiracy: The Spirituality Secret is a documentary that claims Jesus and his early followers were against killing and eating animals. According to the filmmakers, this has been hidden for centuries.

The movie’s premise may be debatable, but the people who made it are notorious for their controversial work. Kip Andersen, the director, co-produced successful documentaries like “Seaspiracy,” “Cowspiracy,” and “What the Health,” which exposed the fishing, dairy, and meat industries. These films gained much attention, views, and backlash but undoubtedly made a significant impact.

Seven years in the making, the film tracks Andersen, a self-described “quasi-spiritual Buddhist yogi,” and his fellow film-maker Kameron Waters, a one-time Southern Baptist and gospel musician, as they seek new insights about the compatibility of religion and meat eating. The pair go from investigating a Kosher farm in Israel to tracking a cow-smuggling truck in New Delhi, examining people’s spiritual frameworks while eating, farming, selling and slaughtering animals. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.