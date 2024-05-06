Church seeks feedback on handling abuse enquiry

The Catholic Church in New Zealand is issuing a call for feedback regarding its role and response in the ongoing Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

Te Rōpū Tautoko, the body established to manage the Church’s dealings with the Royal Commission, has initiated an anonymous electronic feedback process that is accessible from anywhere in the world.

This initiative comes as the commission’s activities are set to conclude this June, with Tautoko preparing a comprehensive handover report for the Church leaders.

Tautoko is eager to incorporate feedback that represents a diverse range of perspectives on the Catholic Church’s engagement with the Royal Commission, and it is looking for input that is crucial in shaping the Church’s response.

The survey is designed to be completely anonymous, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their relationship with the Church, can share their views without any fear of reprisal.

Tautoko’s report however will be public, offering a glimpse into the Church’s introspection and response to the Royal Commission’s findings.

As the Royal Commission’s deadline approaches, the effectiveness of Tautoko’s management of the feedback process and its impact on the Church’s approach to addressing past abuses remain under scrutiny.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether the Church’s actions along with the State and other faith-based organisations will foster healing and trust within the wider community.

Participate in the anonymous feedback.

Supplied: NZCBC

Tautoko

