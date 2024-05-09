Overseas aid spent on children has a tenfold return, charity calculates

New research by the charity World Vision and the accountants Ernst & Young Australia suggests that every $1 of overseas-development funding that targets children has a measurable benefit of $10.

The calculation is made in Putting Children First for Sustainable Development, published on Tuesday, which quantifies the social and economic benefits of Official Development Assistance (ODA), and its long-term impact.

The researchers used what is described as a “robust analysis of the economic impacts of these investments”, using a unique algorithm tool that was developed by Ernst & Young to identify and classify child-related ODA.

The analysis was the work of several months.

They found a return of $10 on each dollar spent, made up of direct benefits of more than $7, together with a “social multiplier” of indirect benefit of nearly $3. Indirect benefits come through programmes that support and empower children, their families, friends, and wider communities. Read more

