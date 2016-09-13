  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. World

Benedict proud of destroying Vatican “Gay Lobby”

Tuesday, September 13th, 2016

Gay lobbyists at the Vatican got a short shrift from Pope Benedict XVI  – an action he says he is particularly proud of

The Emeritus Pope went into detail about what he considers to be the most important achievement of his papacy in his upcoming book, Final Conversations, which is an extended interview with German journalist Peter Seewald.

He refers to five gay senior Vatican officials as the “gay lobby” in the book, explaining that he thought they were only working together for their own agenda, rather than focusing on strengthening the church’s relationship with LGBT Catholics.

Pope Benedict XVI stripped the gay lobbyists of their titles for this reason, and thus, his greatest achievement was born.

With the church’s child abuse scandal taking place under his papacy, not to mention his exoneration of a Holocaust-denying bishop, he may not have had many other achievements to choose from.

Pope Benedict XVI did say, however, that despite initial reservations about Pope Francis’s liberal views, he’s been very happy with the new Pope’s work so far.

Source

Related stories

 Commission that slammed Pell praises sacked Bishop... Australia’s royal commission looking at institutional responses to child sex abuse has backed the way sacked Toowoomba Bishop William Morris handled a...

News category: World.

  • Donna Te Amo

    A shame he thinks that's a great achievement! I think its quite the opposite – we are all made in God's image no matter what our sexuality. Pope Francis is fantastic and he is trying to bring us all together.

  • Tony

    Their vow of chastity obviously meant nothing to the five homosexual activists dealt with by Pope Benedict. Extra-marital sexual activity has always been wrong in Church teaching. Hiding behind a vow of chastity while promoting unchastity is a measure of the cynicism and hypocrisy of such people. We have to be serious about our faith, and precisely because we are made in God’s image Jesus told us to be holy because our heavenly father is holy. Sexual inclination is irrelevant.

    Like Pope Benedict, I think Pope Francis is doing a wonderful job of witnessing to Christ in the world. We have been blessed with wonderful popes for a long time now.

Tags: ,