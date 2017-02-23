  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. Pacific

Constitutional amendment will block extremism says priest

Thursday, February 23rd, 2017

The chancellor of Samoa’s Catholic Archdiocese said he supports proposed amendment to the constitution which will declare Samoa a Christian nation.

He said while people of other faiths should not be worried by the amendment. But it will stop those who create conflict in the name of religion from coming to Samoa.

“It doesn’t mean they stop other religions as long as other religions are bringing in good values of Christianity like Christian values.”

“Those who carry to the extreme the other teachings that cause troubles, those are the sort of religions that are blocked by this bill.”

Fr Fereti is the chancellor of the Archdiocese.

The bill amending the constitution to declare Samoa a Christian nation has received strong support from MPs during its second reading in Parliament.

If the amendment is passed the phrase ‘Samoa is founded on God’ will no longer be used.

Instead, under the Constitution, it will be, “Samoa is a Christian nation founded on God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.”

According to the prime minister, Tuilaepa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi, the goal of the proposed amendment is to prevent religious wars that have erupted in other nations, especially in the Middle East and Africa.

He says it is intended not to block non-Christians from entering the nation.

Politicians also hope that enshrining Christianity in the constitution will help to defend the country against the destabilising force of liberal pressure from other countries.

“If we make laws and bills, we need to make decisions that will reflect that we are a Christian country,” said one parliamentarian.

“So if other countries push us to make laws such as to allow same sex marriage, then we have to say no because that will not show that we are a Christian country. That will never happen in Samoa.”

Source

Related stories

 Samoa a Christian country – PM calls for con... Samoa's ruling party is considering constitutional amendments so Christian principles, values, culture and traditions are legally recognised. This ...
Fiji’s new constitution will enshrine separa... Fiji's Constitution Commission chairman, Professor Yash Gha, has made it clear that the separation of Church and State will be enshrined in Fiji's new...
Jakarta gets a Christian governor A Christian has been inaugurated as governor of Jakarta. This is the first time such a thing has happened for  50 years. There have been weeks o...
Should pupils at Catholic school be made to attend... A parent with a child attending a Catholic school has complained to the Fiji Times that the school is forcing students who ar not catholics to attend ...

News category: Pacific.

Tags: , ,