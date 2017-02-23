Constitutional amendment will block extremism says priest

The chancellor of Samoa’s Catholic Archdiocese said he supports proposed amendment to the constitution which will declare Samoa a Christian nation.

He said while people of other faiths should not be worried by the amendment. But it will stop those who create conflict in the name of religion from coming to Samoa.

“It doesn’t mean they stop other religions as long as other religions are bringing in good values of Christianity like Christian values.”

“Those who carry to the extreme the other teachings that cause troubles, those are the sort of religions that are blocked by this bill.”

Fr Fereti is the chancellor of the Archdiocese.

The bill amending the constitution to declare Samoa a Christian nation has received strong support from MPs during its second reading in Parliament.

If the amendment is passed the phrase ‘Samoa is founded on God’ will no longer be used.

Instead, under the Constitution, it will be, “Samoa is a Christian nation founded on God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.”

According to the prime minister, Tuilaepa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi, the goal of the proposed amendment is to prevent religious wars that have erupted in other nations, especially in the Middle East and Africa.

He says it is intended not to block non-Christians from entering the nation.

Politicians also hope that enshrining Christianity in the constitution will help to defend the country against the destabilising force of liberal pressure from other countries.

“If we make laws and bills, we need to make decisions that will reflect that we are a Christian country,” said one parliamentarian.

“So if other countries push us to make laws such as to allow same sex marriage, then we have to say no because that will not show that we are a Christian country. That will never happen in Samoa.”

