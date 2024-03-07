Vatican on France’s abortion amendment: There cannot be a ‘right’ to take a human life

On Monday, France became the first country in the world to enshrine the right to abortion in its basic law, a move that has been staunchly opposed by the French bishops and by the Vatican.

“The Pontifical Academy for Life reiterates that precisely in the era of universal human rights, there cannot be a ‘right’ to take a human life,” the academy wrote in a March 4 statement released by the Bishops’ Conference of France following the historic vote.

The Pontifical Academy for Life went on to appeal to “all governments and all religious traditions to do their best so that in this phase of history, the protection of life becomes an absolute priority, with concrete steps in favour of peace and social justice, with effective measures for universal access to resources, education, and health.”

News category: News Shorts, World.