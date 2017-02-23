Holland’s far right speaks of Muslim scum

Holland’s far right presidential candidate, Geert Wilders, wants to prevent the spread of Islam and Muslim “scum” from the Netherlands.

Islam is an ideology that “poses an existential threat to core European values”, he says.

Wilders wants to close all mosques, ban the Quran and seal the Dutch borders to asylum seekers and immigrants from Islamic countries.

He said they make the country unsafe, referring to Moroccans as “scum” though he said this didn’t apply to all Moroccans.

“Dutch values are based on Christianity, on Judaism, on humanism. Islam and freedom are not compatible,” he said.

Wildres thinks a populist wave against free-flowing immigration and rules set by the European Union will continue to affect Europe regardless of what happens in the election.

Many Dutch voters find Wilders’ views repugnant.

He has been convicted of inciting discrimination through hate speech.

“Even if I lose this election, the genie will not go back in the bottle again,” he said.

“People are fed up with the combination of mass immigration, Islamization and austerity measures that require us to cut pensions and support for health care and the elderly while giving (debt bailout) money to Greece and the euro zone.”

