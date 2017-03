Father Roberto Busa was born on November 28, 1913, in Vicenza, Italy, and died in August 2011.

He is the father of hypertext.

Stefano Lorenzetto, a journalist from L’Osservatore Romano, summarises Busa’s work stating that “if you browse the internet, you owe it to him; if you go from one site to another by clicking the links marked in blue, you owe it to him. If you use your PC to write emails and text documents, you owe it to him.” Read more

