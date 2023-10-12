Pope appoints religious sister as Secretary of Consecrated Life Dicastery

On Saturday, the Holy Father appointed Sister Simona Brambilla, MC, former Superior General of the Institute of Consolata Missionaries (Italy), as the Secretary of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

Sister Brambilla was born in Monza, Italy, on 27 March 1965. She graduated as a professional nurse in 1986 and entered the Institute of Consolata Missionaries in 1988, making her first religious profession in 1991.

From 2002 to 2006, she served as a lecturer at the Institute of Psychology of the Pontifical Gregorian University. From 2005 to 2011, she was a general councillor of the Institute of Consolata Missionaries.

In 2008, she received her Doctorate in Psychology from the Pontifical Gregorian University.

In 2011, she was elected Superior General of the Institute of Consolata Missionaries and was re-elected in 2017, serving until May 2023.

