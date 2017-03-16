Emeritus Pope Benedict wasn’t pressured to step down, says Father Federico Lombardi.

Lombardi, who was Benedict’s spokesman, denied Italian Archbishop Luigi Negri’s claim that Benedict was forced to resign.

However according to Negri, Benedict’s resignation was as a result of “tremendous pressure” being put upon him.

The Obama administration has been implicated in the pressures that forced his resignation.

Lombardi said Benedict must be taken at his word when he said he had stepped down “in full freedom and responsibility.

“Benedict XVI is a man who put the truth first. How can someone so blatantly contradict what he said and then solemnly reaffirmed?” Lombardi asked.

Despite Lombardi’s clear rebuttal, Negri is sticking to his view.

“I am certain that the truth will emerge one day showing grave liability both inside and outside the Vatican,” he said.

“It is no coincidence that in America, even on the basis of what has been published by Wikileaks, some Catholic groups have asked President Trump to open a commission of inquiry to investigate whether the administration of Barack Obama exerted pressure on Benedict.” he said.

Negri believes “those responsible [for forcing Benedict’s resignation] will be found out.”

