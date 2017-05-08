Myanmar and Vatican sign diplomatic agreement

Pope Francis welcomed Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to the Vatican last week as a new agreement between the Vatican and Myanmar was signed.

The occasion saw Suu Kyi and Francis formally agree to a diplomatic relationship between the Vatican and Myanmar.

The agreement says it aims to “establish diplomatic relations at the level of Apostolic Nunciature, on behalf of the Holy See, and Embassy, on the part of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar”.

The agreement is groundbreaking as the Vatican and Myanmar have been isolated from each other for over 60 years by Myanmar’s ruling military dictatorship.

Bishop Alexander Pyone Cho of Pyay said the meeting was “good news”.

“The Catholic Church will have more of voice in nation-building especially in the peace process and interfaith dialogue so it is really helpful not only for the church but also for other religions in the country,” he said.

The Pope will send Archbishop Paul Tschang In-Nam, who is based in Thailand, as the Apostolic Nuncio to Myanmar.

In its turn, Myanmar will be able to send an ambassador to the Vatican.

