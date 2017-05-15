  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Pope hopes to open doors with Trump

Monday, May 15th, 2017

Pope Francis says he hopes he will be able to “open doors” when he meets with US President Donald Trump at the Vatican on 24 May.

Francis told reporters he will listen to the President’s views before making judgements about him. Read more

 

