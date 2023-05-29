Mike Pence joked about Donald Trump’s religion

According to a recent statement from Mike Pence, he once extended an invitation to Donald Trump to join him for Bible study. Pence recounted that Trump really liked the passages about the smiting and perishing of thine enemies. “Ya know, Mike, there’s some really good stuff in here.”

Pence also made light of Trump’s legal issues, referencing reports that classified documents were found in Trump’s home during an FBI search. Pence suggested that the documents were found in the president’s Bible, proving, he said, that Trump had absolutely no idea they were there. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.