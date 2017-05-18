  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. New Zealand

St Bernard’s College takes home O’Shea Shield for the first time

Thursday, May 18th, 2017

A Lower Hutt school has scooped a prestigious shield after a weekend of speeches, drama and reading competitions.

St Bernard’s College won the O’Shea Shield for the first time in the school’s history.

“We’re over the moon,” coordinator David Sefton said. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,