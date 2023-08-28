Relationship matters still key focus at St Peters College

A stand-off appears to remain between the board and senior management of St Peter’s College in Gore.

The school was placed into the limited statutory management of lawyer Nicola Hornsey earlier this year after the school’s board of trustees sought Ministry of Education support to govern the school.

In May, principal Tara Quinney told Stuff she had a dysfunctional relationship with board chairwoman Ruth Mitchell and would not be able to work with her in the future.

Attempts to contact her at that time by the Otago Daily Times were unsuccessful.

Mrs Quinney told Stuff in May she was worried about the board and its conduct after it attempted to organise a meeting with four senior staff management and not involve Mrs Quinney.

The meeting never happened and Mrs Quinney said the board was new and needed training to understand their role.

Mrs Quinney said she would not resign and the school was in good heart. It was a co-education school with about 450 pupils.

Ms Hornsey said some progress had been made.

