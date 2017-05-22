A’eau Chris Hazelman re-appointed pro-chancellor

A’eau Chris Hazelman a former director of education of the Catholic archdiocese of Samoa-Apia, has been re-appointed pro chancellor of the University of Samoa for the next three years.

He was first appointed pro chancellor in 2014.

The National University of Samoa Council unanimously supported A’eau and its recommendation was accepted by Cabinet.

A’eau served as the Director of Catholic Education for the Archdiocese of Samoa-Apia from 2003 to 2016.

He is a former teacher with the Marist High School and Leone High School in American Samoa and continued his teaching career with the Catholic Colleges in Samoa and the Moamoa Theological College.

A’eau holds a BA in Geography and Sociology; and a Post Graduate Certificate in Education from the USP Suva Fiji.

He comes from the villages of Falealupo and Lepea. He is married with two children.

