Damian Dempsey appointed new NZCBC Executive Director

Damian Dempsey has been appointed the new Executive Director of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference.

Dempsey brings a strong justice and mission lens and executive management experience to the appointment. He was a member of the Society of Mary for 25 years, working in formation, education, and community development in New Zealand and in Asia.

Since 2020, Dempsey has been Director of Challenge 2000 in Wellington, leading a team of 40 youth, community and social workers.

NZCBC Vice President and Bishop of Auckland, Stephen Lowe, says the bishops are delighted to appoint Dempsey, someone with a strong understanding of the Church and a commitment to giving practical witness to the Gospel.

Dempsey replaces Siobhan Dilly, who is leaving after four years in the role.

Source: Supplied NZCBC

