Mark Zuckerberg shares the prayer he says to his daughter every night

In a recent speech Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg shared a Jewish prayer called the “Mi Shebeirach,” which he said he recites whenever he faces a big challenge and which he sings to his daughter, thinking of her future, when he tucks her in at night.

Zuckerberg identified himself as an atheist for years, but on Facebook at Christmas he responded to a question about this by saying: "No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important."

