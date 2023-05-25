Los Angeles Dodgers reinstate gay ‘nun’ group for Pride Night award

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday that a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will again be welcome at the team’s annual Pride Night, nearly a week after the team rescinded its original invitation.

“We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th,” a team statement said.

“We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades.”

The group will receive the Community Hero Award in a ceremony before the Dodgers’ home game against the San Francisco Giants.

