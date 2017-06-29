American Samoa’s Bishop offers support in fight against drugs

The Bishop of Pagopago, Peter Brown, has offered support to American Samoa’s Governor Lolo Moliga’s efforts to combat the territory’s drug problem.

And he is hoping that churches will stand together in this fight.

The bishop wrote to Governor Lolo last week offering the support of the Catholic Church for recent initiatives reported in the media to address “a growing critical illicit drug problem in our community which is especially affecting our youth.”

The bishop referred to a task force that the government is establishing to formulate strategies to remove drugs in the territory.

He told Governor Lolo, “As an organization deeply involved in the spiritual and community care of people in American Samoa we are fully supportive of this initiative taken by the Government.”

“Also with 18 parishes and five schools on Island we are very much aware of the proliferation of illicit drugs available to our young people today.”

Brown wrote, “By this letter, I wish to offer any assistance to the Task Force that we can provide or maybe of use in establishing a meaningful response to this important community issue in American Samoa.

Earlier this month American Samoa’s Homeland Security director, Samana Semo Ve’ave’a, called for the community to join together to eliminate a drug problem in the territory.

A taskforce in American Samoa is working more closely with communities to combat the growing use of illegal drugs.

RNZ’s correspondent Fili Sagapolutele said crystal meth is such a commonly used drug now that the taskforce was created to formulate strategies to curb the use of illicit drugs and narcotics.

“They are working with the community and they’ve started to conduct outreach, working with government officials and village leaders, just in the hope to get this drug problem down.”

