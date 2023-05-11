Transition of leadership in American Samoan diocese

Bishop Emeritus Peter Hugh Brown, whose retirement as Bishop of the Diocese of Samoa–Pago Pago was effective on Saturday, was presented a Fono Concurrent Resolution, honouring him.

This took place at the mass of installation in which Bishop Brown officially handed the symbols of leadership to his successor, Bishop Kolio Etuale Tumanuvao.

Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruean gave Tuala-uta Representative Larry Sanitoa the honour of presenting the resolution to Bishop Brown.

The retiring bishop brought laughter when he said most of the Fono resolutions he’s read or are presented in the Cathedral are for those who have passed away. He felt special that the Fono has seen it fit to honour him with a resolution while he was alive.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.