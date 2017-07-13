  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Man says he saw an apparition of Mary in sky over Tonga

Thursday, July 13th, 2017

A Tongan man has taken photographs and a video of what he considers to be a divine apparition.

The apparition appeared in the clouds in the shape of Our Lady, but unlike the other clouds, it retained its form for some time. It also glowed more brightly than the other clouds.  Look at the video

