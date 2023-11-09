A Brooklyn pastor who was disciplined after he allowed a pop star to shoot a lewd music video in his church wrote a letter to his parish Nov 4, taking “full responsibility” for the matter while adding that he had “no knowledge” that “such a scene” would be filmed in the church.

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, the pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Diocese of Brooklyn, said in the letter that the $5,000 paid to the church for the filming of the video will be donated to Bridge to Life, a pro-life pregnancy centre in College Point, New York, “so that from this negative event can come the promotion of life.”

The Oct 31 video “Feather,” which has amassed over 5 million views on YouTube, shows pop star Sabrina Carpenter dancing provocatively on the altar of the historic 19th-century Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church.

News category: News Shorts, World.