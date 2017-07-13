  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Spokesman for St John Paul II dies

Thursday, July 13th, 2017

Spokesman of 22 years for St. John Paul II, Dr. Joaquin Navarro-Valls, has died. He was 80.

Navarro-Valls is said to have been  a legend in the Vatican – for his keen professional abilities and insight into the Pope’s mind, and  his genuine kindness and deep spiritual life. Read more

