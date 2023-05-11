Sir John Kirwan to tackle mental health, ‘worry maps’ and cyclone challenges in Hawke’s Bay visit

Former All Black Sir John Kirwan will visit Napier and Hastings next week for two free talks on mental health in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

He spoke to Hawke’s Bay Today reporter Gary Hamilton-Irvine about the upcoming visit and the importance of looking after your mental health.

The feeling of dread when rain hits the roof?

That’s not just normal, it’s completely understandable, says rugby legend turned mental health advocate John Kirwan.

The coaching maestro is in town next week to help people chat through their post-cyclone troubles, and give them a toolkit to help them through them. Read more

