2019 World Youth Day theme song revealed

Thursday, July 13th, 2017

The theme song composed for next year’s World Youth Day has been released. The song, by Panamanian catechist Abdiel Jiménez, “unites melody and lyrics with the motto of this celebration: ‘Let it be [done] to me according to your word’.” Read more

