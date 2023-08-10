Next World Youth Day to be in South Korea in 2027

The next World Youth Day will be held in Seoul, South Korea, in 2027, Pope Francis announced at the conclusion of the final Mass of World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal.

“The next World Youth Day will be in Asia,” the pope said following the Aug 6 concluding Mass of the 15th International World Youth Day, immediately before reciting the Angelus prayer. Loud cheers and applause met the announcement.

Catholics from South Korea in attendance at WYD responded with happiness and excitement to the announcement.

Young Ju Kim, 25, from the city of Busan, said it is “surprising” and “an honour” that her country will host the next World Youth Day.

“It is so incredible because Korea is separated into the north and the south, so… it is an important time for our country,” she said.

News category: News Shorts, World.