Exclusive Brethren asked to pray for National Party victory

The Exclusive Brethren has included in its prayer agenda a request to its members to pray for a National Party victory in the coming general election.

The prayer agenda, a confidential document, is distributed world-wide.

The actual words in the prayer agenda are for the “right Government which maintains Christian principles” to win the New Zealand election on September 23.

Contrary to the implication in Stuff’s headline, the prayer request makes no mention of Bill English. Read More

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.