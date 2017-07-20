Calling young New Zealanders; share voice with Vatican

Young New Zealanders are urged to take part in an international conversation with the Catholic Church.

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops are asking those aged 16 to 29 years to share their views about life, faith, and their experience of Church.

The feedback will be collated through an online survey which goes live 9am Sunday, 23 July.

People can be answered individually or in groups.

The survey is part of an international effort by Pope Francis to better understand the lives, attitudes and concerns of young people around the world and is a the lead up to the Synod on Young people, faith and vocational discernment, in Rome, October 2018.

“Every young person has something to say to others… all of us need to listen to you,” said Pope Francis.

“Even young people who consider themselves agnostics, even young people whose faith is lukewarm; even young people who no longer go to Church; even young people who consider themselves atheists.”

Palmerston North Bishop Charles Drennan, and Secretary of the Bishops’ Conference, is very keen young people have their say.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for young New Zealanders to have their voice heard on the international stage on a range of topics concerning their faith and place within the Church.

“Young people’s questions and experiences form part of the Church’s constant korero or conversation about how to live our universal faith in the here and now.”

The survey will run for five weeks and the closing date for responses is midnight Sunday, 27 August 2017.

